Noir Film ‘The Blue Rose’ Rounds Out Cast With Ray Wise, Danielle Bisutti, Nikko Austen Smith

“The Blue Rose,” a new noir thriller from writer- director George Baron, has rounded out its ensemble cast.

Joining the project currently shooting in Los Angeles is Ray Wise (“The Lazarus Effect,” “X-Men: First Class”), Danielle Bisutti (“God of War,” “Insidious: Chapter 2″), Nikko Austen Smith (“Queen Sugar,” “The Birch“), Logan Miller (“Love, Simon,” “Escape Room) and newcomer and musician Glüme. They join the previously announced Olivia Scott Welch and Baron, who will also star.

Set in the 1950s, the movie follows a one-night journey of two rookie detectives as they set out to solve a homicide, only to find themselves in an alternate reality made up of their worst nightmares.

Sarena Khan and Andra Gordon are producing under their Athena Pictures banner with Jay Van Hoy of Parts & Labor and Tracie Dalton executive producing.

Wise is a screen and stage veteran best known for his role as Leland Palmer on “Twin Peaks,” and has also recently appeared as a series regular on ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and FX’s “Fargo.” In “Blue Rose,” he will play Mr. Vallens, a chief detective who is tough on his son and employee, Detective Dalton.

Bisutti is a BAFTA-nominated actress for her performance as the Norse Goddess Freya in Sony PlayStation’s top grossing video-game “God of War.” Her credits include “Curse of Chucky” and Lionsgate’s “No Greater Love.” She will play Norma Steele, a Hollywood socialite and art collector with nefarious motives.

Austen Smith was one of the leads of the second season of “The Birch,” and had a large recurring role on “Queen Sugar”. She’ll play Sophie Steele, the detectives’ primary suspect and Norma’s sister.

Miller has starred in the “Escape Room” franchise, “A Dog’s Purpose” and the notable indie “The Stanford Prison Experiment.” He will play Lloyd, a seedy, mysterious bartender who the detectives probe for information.

Newcomer and artist Glüme recently released her debut album “The Internet.” She will play Catherine Christianson, a high-class escort and singer who is a key player in the detectives’ investigation.

Wise is repped by TalentWorks and Haven Entertainment. Bisutti is with Bohemia Group. Miller is repped by ICM Partners, Atlas Artists and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Smith is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.