‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here.

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4.

Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape.

In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags beside a completely unsuspicious beat-up black van. He lures the film’s young lead (played by Mason Thames) with tales of being a part-time magician, and soon enough, viewers are then transported into the aforementioned murder basement. The trailer teases Thames being tortured by Hawke, who dons terrifying masks and taunts him with stories of previous victims and his own childhood. A young neighborhood girl is also burdened with visions of Thames captured, and she attempts to help lead the police to him before it’s too late.

Jeremy Davies, E. Roger Mitchell, Madeleine McGraw and James Ransone co-star. Derrickson adapted the screenplay with C. Robert Cargill. “The Black Phone” is adapted from a short story by Joe Hill.

In a pre-taped speech for the exhibitors at CinemaCon in August, Hawke said that Blumhouse founder Jason Blum had previously called “Sinister” the “scariest movie he’d ever worked on,” but “The Black Phone” has now taken its place.

Watch the trailer below.