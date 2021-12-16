Ethan Hawke’s ‘The Black Phone’ Shifts to Summer Release

Blumhouse’s upcoming horror film starring Ethan Hawke has delayed its release to summer 2022.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 4, “The Black Phone” will now hit theaters on June 24. Directed by Scott Derrickson, “The Black Phone” follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw who is kidnapped by a killer and taken to a soundproof basement where no one can hear his screams. According to the film’s logline, “When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”

Hawke stars as the aforementioned killer in what a press release calls “the most terrifying role of his career,” with Mason Thames making his feature debut as Finney. Derrickson, the writer-director behind “Sinister” and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” also produced and co-wrote the film. Based on Joe Hill’s short story from his bestselling book “20th Century Ghosts,” “The Black Phone” is also produced by Jason Blum, C. Robert Cargill and executive produced by Hill, Christopher H. Warner and Ryan Turek.

When its trailer was first unveiled at CinemaCon in August, Hawke said in a pre-taped clip that he broke his “no bad guys” rule for the film, while Blum touted it as the scariest film he’s ever worked on to date.

“The movie promises pure dread as Thames is tortured by Hawke, fond of donning terrifying masks and taunting him with stories of previous basement tenants and his own childhood,” Donnelly wrote of the trailer. “The supernatural is introduced via the phone calls, where the spirits of fallen children attempt to help Thames escape, leaving clues and life hacks in his physical space. A young neighborhood girl is also burdened with visions of Thames in capture, and attempts to help lead the police to him before it’s too late.”