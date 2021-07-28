Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos to Star in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Bad Guys’ (EXCLUSIVE)

DreamWorks Animation has enlisted a star-studded cast for its upcoming cartoon action comedy “The Bad Guys.”

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Awkwafina, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and Marc Maron of Netflix’s “GLOW” will lead the voice cast. Rounding out the call sheet are Craig Robinson (“The Office”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool”), former late night host Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Richard Ayoade (“Paddington 2”).

“The Bad Guys” follows a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws as they attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens. It will be released on April 15, 2022, by Universal Pictures.

The film is being adapted from the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey and will mark the feature directorial debut of Pierre Perifel. Perifel previously served as an animator on “Kung Fu Panda” and “Shrek Forever After.” Etan Cohen, whose screenwriting credits include “Tropic Thunder” and “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” is co-writing the script for “The Bad Guys” with Hilary Winston.

Damon Ross (“Trolls,” “The Boss Baby,” “Nacho Libre”) and Rebecca Huntley (“The Boss Baby”) will produce. Blabey, Cohen, Patrick Hughes will executive produce.

Popular on Variety

Rockwell is represented by Gersh and Untitled. Awkwafina is represented by UTA, Artists First and attorney Isaac Dunham. Maron is represented by ICM, Avalon Management Group and Granderson Des Rochers. Robinson is represented by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham. Ramos is represented by CAA, Door 24, Modest Management, and Paul Hastings. Ayoade is represented by WME and PBJ Management. Beetz is represented by CAA, Management 360 and attorney David Weber. Singh is represented by WME and XX Artists. Borstein is represented by WME.

Sean L. Malin contributed to this report.