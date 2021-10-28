Terence Winter, Oscar Nominee and ‘Sopranos’ EP, Signs With LBI (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed screenwriter and producer Terence Winter has signed with LBI Entertainment for management.

Winter joins rep and partner Scott Greenberg at the Rick Yorn-run firm. Greenberg departed his longtime post at CAA last summer.

A mainstay in prestige dramas, Winter’s television career includes seven years as an executive producer on the HBO flagship “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he served as creator and showrunner. An Emmy winner, Winter co-wrote the fan favorite “Sopranos” episode “Pine Barrens,” for which he also nabbed one of several WGA Awards.

He’ll next serve as writer and executive producer on the anticipated STX film “The Godmother,” in which Jennifer Lopez will portray infamous Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco for director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Rhythm Section”).

In 2013, Winter received a best adapted screenplay Academy Award nomination for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Additional film credits include rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s breakout film, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” and the 2007 mob indie “Brooklyn Rules.”

He continues to be repped by CAA and attorneys at Jackoway Tyerman.

In 2014, Winter told Variety that he walked away from a 9-to-5 gig to pursue his Hollywood dreams

“I had finally admitted to myself that I wanted to be a writer,” he said. “I had given up a career as a lawyer. Finally I found the real version of who I was. This was the vindication of this. I was right. I thought I could do it, and tried to do it and someone agreed with me enough to give me a job.”