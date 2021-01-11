WME Partner Tanya Cohen, Agents Solco Schuit and Simon Faber to Depart Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

William Morris Endeavor agent Tanya Cohen, known as a rising star and champion of female directors, is leaving the agency to pursue a management career, insiders told Variety.

Cohen recently made partner, and has a roster that includes helmers like Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”), Jennifer Yuh Nelson, (“Kung Fu Panda 2”), and comedy veteran Paula Pell.

She is said to be in early negotiations with one of several new management firms to have sprung up in recent months as both a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the waning standoff between the Writers Guild of America and the talent agencies.

Variety has also learned that motion picture and literary packaging agents Solco Schuit and Simon Faber are departing as a team — considering options including a management path or producer roles.

Solco worked on teams for the likes of “Freaky” and “Happy Death Day” director Christopher Landon, comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang, and “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el. Faber brokered motion picture lit deals for Oscar frontrunner Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland,” “The Rider”) and Matt Ross (winner of the Un Certain Regard director award at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for “Captain Fantastic”).

Cohen began her career at Paradigm, and also served at Verve Talent and Literary Agency.