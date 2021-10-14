Tallinn Black Nights Competition Films ‘The Cloud & the Man,’ ‘The Red Tree’ Get Sales Representation – Global Bulletin

SALES

U.S. sales agent Outsider Pictures has boarded Abhinandan Banerjee‘s Indian film “The Cloud & the Man” (Manikbabur Megh), while European sales agent The Open Reel is on board Joan Gómez Endara‘s Colombia/Panama project “The Red Tree.” Both films are in the first features competition at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where they will have their world premieres.

“The Red Tree” is a road movie that tells a story about three people at very different stages of life. It is produced by Sonia Barrera, Joan Gómez Endara and Viviana Gómez for Big-Sur Película. The cast includes Carlos Vergara, Shaday Velasquez and Jhoyner Salgado.

“The Cloud & the Man” revolves around a lonely middle-aged man whose dull life changes when he notices a cloud in the sky that seems to follow him all the time. It is produced by Bauddhayan Mukherji and Monalisa Mukherji for Little Lamb Films (“The Violin Player”). The cast includes Chandan Sen, Bratya Basu, Debesh Roy Chowdhury and Nimai Ghosh.

Other films in the Tallinn first feature competition include “The Score,” “Alice, Through the Looking,” “Who is Sleeping in Silver Grey,” “Feature Film About Life,” “Troubled Minds,” “Other Cannibals,” “Life Suits Me Well,” “Tenzin,” “Her Way,” “Inmersion,” “Precious Ivie,” “Dark Heart of the Forest,” “Dozen of Norths,” “The Radio Amateur,” “Zuhal,” “Occupation,” “Other People” and “Blind Love.”

The festival runs Nov. 12-28.

“Criminal Justice” Applause Entertainment/BBC Studios India

RENEWAL

“Criminal Justice,” the Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama format of the same name is returning for a third season on streamer Disney Plus Hotstar, it was revealed at Mipcom. Actor Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his character of lawyer Madhav Mishra and the third season will focus on the Indian juvenile judicial and jail system. The series is produced by by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

Written by Peter Moffat, the original U.K. version of “Criminal Justice” was adapted in the U.S. by Bad Wolf for HBO as the Emmy winning “The Night Of,” starring Riz Ahmed.

Elmar Bertsch

APPOINTMENT

Susanne Guggenberger has been appointed the new artistic director of Bildrausch – Filmfest Basel, succeeding Nicole Reinhard and Beat Schneider, who founded and developed Bildrausch since 2011. Reinhard will take up a new role at Filmpodium Zurich from December, while Schneider will become artistic director of Stadtkino Basel. A new managing director for the Bildrausch – Filmfest Basel and the Stadtkino will be chosen by the end of the year.

Guggenberger has two decades of experience in the film industry, including as an independent documentary producer for Mira Film, as well as at World Sales Autlook Films and at the Filmfestival DOK Leipzig.

Following this year’s hybrid edition, Bildrausch is aiming for an in-person event at sites surrounding the Stadtkino Basel next spring.