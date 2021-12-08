SXSW Film Festival to Open With Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

The 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the world premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The genre-blending project is led by Michelle Yeoh, and comes from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Billed creatively as “Daniels,” their past credits include the festival title “Swiss Army Man.”

Premiering on March 11 in Austin, Texas, the film is described as a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” said Janet Pierson, SXSW director of film. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

Kwan and Scheinert made their names in the music video genre, with clips like DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What” and Battles’ “My Machines.” Both of those videos went on to win the grand jury award in that category at SXSW.

Yeoh stars in an ensemble that also includes Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film was written, directed and produced by Daniels alongside Jonathan Wang, the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24. Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick executive produced.

The full SXSW film program will be announced on Jan. 12, ahead of the in-person return to the Texas event that also features thought leadership talks and conferences in tech, politics, music, media and more.