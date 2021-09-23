Super Mario Bros. Movie Lands All-Star Voice Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen

Talk about a level up — the new animated feature film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. has bagged an A-list voice cast.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day have respectively been tapped to play the titular video game siblings Mario and Luigi, two Italian plumbers plunged into a world of foes and fantasy over the beloved Nintendo game series. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, the royal blonde who has inspired millions of Halloween costumes and rap lyrics, often found in the clutches of supervillain Bowser, who will be voiced by actor Jack Black.

Rounding out the cast is Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad (who does a mean cover of Sia’s “Chandelier”), Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalo as Spike. .

Chris Meledandri’s top-grossing Illumination label is making the film, which will roll out in theaters on December 21, 2022 via Universal Pictures. Nintendo and Universal are co-financing the project.

Meledandri is producing for Illumination with Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing, having previously collaborated on the animated series “Teen Titans Go!” and the film “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.” The script is from Matthew Fogel, whose credits include “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” and the upcoming Illumination title “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

In a 2018 Variety cover story, Meledandri called the undertaking “an ambitious task. The challenge is taking things that are so thin in their original form and finding depth that doesn’t compromise what generations of fans love about Mario, but also feels organic to the iconography and can support a three-act structure.”

