Worker Severely Injured in Fall at Hollywood’s Sunset Gower Studios

A 38-year-old worker was severely injured in a “long fall” at Sunset Gower Studios on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The man fell from a high platform, apparently through an opening, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey. The officials on scene estimated that the fall was from a height of 60-80 feet, though that was not confirmed.

The man suffered severe trauma, and was initially listed in “grave” condition. The on-set EMTs were able to restore a pulse, and firefighters transported the man to a regional trauma center. The man was upgraded to “critical” condition, Humphrey said.

“He has a fighting chance of survival thanks to the EMTs and the paramedics,” Humphrey said.

Netflix is believed to be shooting “Me Time,” which stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, at the facility in Hollywood.

Later in the morning, the Los Angeles Police Department was also called to the scene, according to an LAPD spokesman.

Netflix and Sunset Gower Studios did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The LAFD was called at 7:04 a.m. Once they arrived, the firefighters were directed to the entrance at Fountain Avenue and Beachwood Drive, on the south side of the facility, where they were led to the patient. Cal/OSHA will investigate the incident.