Sundance 2021 Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is concluding Tuesday night with a virtual awards ceremony to honor the projects that earned top jury prizes in the festival’s competition categories. Comedian Patton Oswalt is hosting the event – “or as I’m known at Sundance, discount Giamatti,” he joked when opening the show. Winners will be updated here throughout.

As with so many other live events, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Sundance to radically alter how it conducted the 2021 festival, which traditionally unfolds over 10 days in Park City, Utah. Instead, the full festival this year is running for six days, and along with screenings in Park City, the festival has hosted screenings virtually, as well as at drive-ins, arthouse theaters and cultural institutions across the entire country, including in Alabama, Colorado, Hawaii, Ohio, New York, Texas and Puerto Rico.

The biggest winner in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition was “Hive,” which earned three awards the grand jury prize, audience award, and directing award. From director Blerta Basholli, the film follows a single mother struggling to survive after her husband disappeared during the war in Kosovo.

The NEXT category awarded the audience award, presented by Shira Haas, to “My Belle, My Beauty,” about the unexpected reunion of two women in France who used to be polyamorous lovers; and the innovator award to the animated fantasy, “Cryptozoo.”

The full list of winners will be updated below as they’re announced.

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize:

Audience Award: “CODA”

Directing: Siân Heder, “CODA”

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, “On the Count of Three”

Special Jury Award for Best Actor: Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey”

Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble: The cast of “CODA” (Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin)

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Audience Award: “Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Directing: Natalia Almada, “Users”

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: Kristina Motwani and Rebecca Adorno, “Homeroom”

Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker: Parker Hill, Isabel Bethencourt, “Cusp”

Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation: Theo Anthony, “All Light, Everywhere”

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “Hive”

Audience Award: “Hive”

Directing Award: Blerta Basholli, “Hive”

Special Jury Award for Acting: Jesmark Scicluna, “Luzzu”

Special Jury Award for Creative Vision: “One for the Road,” Baz Poonpiriya

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “Flee”

Audience Award: “Writing With Fire”

Directing Award: Hogir Hirori, “Sabaya”

Special Jury Award for Vérité Filmmaking: Camilla Nielsson, “President”

Special Jury Award for Impact for Change: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh, “Writing With Fire”

OTHER AWARDS

NEXT Audience Award: Marion Hill, “My Belle, My Beauty”

NEXT Innovator Award: Dash Shaw (director), Jane Samborski (animation director), “Cryptozoo”

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: Alexis Gambis, “Son of Monarchs”

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Narrative Features: Natalie Qasabian, “Run”

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Documentary Features: Nicole Salazar, “Philly D.A.”

Sundance Institute NHK Award: Meryam Joobeur, “Motherhood”