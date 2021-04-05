Sun Valley Film Festival to Honor Ethan Hawke, Shaka King and Gal Gadot

The Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its film slate and honorees, who will include Ethan Hawke, Shaka King and Gal Gadot.

As SVFF Vision Award Recipients, Hawke and Gadot are recognized for their contributions to the art of cinema. Over his three decades in the industry, Hawke has earned four Academy Award nominations, acted in numerous beloved movies like “Dead Poets Society” and the “Before” trilogy and most recently made his TV debut with Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird.” Gadot has similarly left a mark on pop culture, particularly in becoming synonymous with Wonder Woman. Outside of her superhero role, she executive produced the National Geographic documentary series “Impact” and will star in Fox’s remake of “Death on the Nile.”

King will be honored with the Pioneer Award, presented by Variety, for his work as an industry innovator and embodying the trailblazing spirit. His studio feature directorial debut, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, which he also produced and co-wrote, received six Academy Award nominations, including for the best picture top prize. It is the first time an all-Black producing team has been recognized in the category. King has also directed episodes of “Shrill,” “Random Acts of Flyness,” “People of Earth” and “High Maintenance.”

Renowned National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry will receive the National Geographic Further Award for using his lens to inspire, entertain and celebrate the unexpected stories that take audiences the extra mile. His work is featured in the Disney Plus series “Secrets of Whales.”

The narrative feature lineup includes “Everything in the End,” “How It Ends,” “Marvelous and the Black Hole,” “See You Then,” “Superior” and “Women Is Losers.”

The documentary lineup includes “Impact with Gal Gadot,” “Kid Candidate,” “Playing for Keeps,” “Playing With Sharks,” “Ruth – Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words,” “Searchers,” “Secrets of the Whales,” “Taming the Garden,” “Try Harder!” and “We Are as Gods.”

The 10th annual Sun Valley Film Festival will take place virtually April 14 to April 18. An all-access pass includes access to its slate of films, moderated Q&As, Sun Valley Screenwriters Lab, Future Filmmakers Forum and separate “coffee talks” for Hawke, King and Gadot.