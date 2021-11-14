‘Summer of Soul’ Wins Top Prize at Critics Choice Documentary Awards

The Critics Choice Association has selected “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” as the best documentary feature of the year. The film had a veritable sweep at the sixth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, winning in each of its six nominated categories.

Along with best documentary feature, “Summer of Soul” also took home the prize for best first documentary feature, best editing, best archival documentary and best music documentary. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson tied with the duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“The Rescue”) as the winner in best director.

In addition to its tie in best director, “The Rescue” also landed wins in the categories of best cinematography and best score.

Additionally, the D.A. Pennebaker Award was presented to documentarian R. J. Cutler, whose directorial efforts include “A Perfect Candidate,” “If I Stay” and “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards were hosted by Roy Wood Jr. on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“We are proud to be able to recognize such outstanding work at this year’s awards gala in our return to a live event,” said Christopher Campbell, president of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch. “It was a wonderful night of showcasing and honoring the best of the best in documentary storytelling, with a mix of fresh faces and veteran talents lauded by our members. We are excited for our choices to inform the choices of film fans everywhere, as the CCDAs continue to support nonfiction filmmaking and influence the growing audience for documentaries.”