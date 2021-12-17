‘Succession,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2021 AACTA International Award Nominees

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced the nominations for their annual AACTA International Awards, with “Belfast” leading the pack of film nominations and “Succession” and “The White Lotus” as the top contenders for the TV awards.

“Belfast” picked up seven nominations, including best film; direction and screenplay nods for Kenneth Branagh; supporting actress nominations for Caitríona Balfe and Judi Dench; and supporting actor nods for Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds.

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” followed closely behind with six nods, with recognition for lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch; supporting actress Kirsten Dunst; supporting actor Kodi Smit-McPhee; and directing and screenplay nods for the New Zealand-born filmmaker.

In the TV categories, “Succession” (nominated for best drama series) and “The White Lotus” (best comedy series) each boast three nominations, including nods for their Australian lead actors Sarah Snook and Murray Bartlett, respectively. “Succession’s” Jeremy Strong and “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge were also recognized for their standout performances.

“It’s hugely encouraging to see so many Australians nominated and featured on the international stage,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella stated. “We wish them the very best of luck along with all the nominees, and we look forward to seeing the results early in the new year.”

Other Australians recognized include Nicole Kidman, who earned two nominations — one for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” and the other for her work in “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Cate Blanchett was nominated for her supporting work on “Don’t Look Up.” Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel were recognized for “Nitram,” as were the Australian producers of best drama series nominee “Nine Perfect Strangers” and best film nominees “Nitram” and “The Power of the Dog.”

The 2021 AACTA International Awards will be presented virtually at 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, Jan. 27 (12 p.m. PT on Wednesday January 26).

See the full list of nominees below:

FILM

In film, 14 productions compete for seven awards, with six nominees competing for best film.

Best Film

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nitram”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Lead Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Caleb Landry Jones – “Nitram”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Lead Actress

Penélope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett – “Don’t Look Up”

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Sally Hawkins – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza”

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Al Pacino – “House Of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Best Direction

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Justin Kurzel

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Best Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Shaun Grant

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

TELEVISION

In television, 13 productions compete for four awards, with six nominees competing for best drama series.

Best Drama

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Nine Perfect Strangers”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Comedy

“Hacks”

“Sex Education”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Great”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The White Lotus”

Best Actor In A Series

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”

Lee Jung-Jae – “Squid Game”

Ewan Mcgregor – “Halston”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress In A Series

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Nicole Kidman – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”