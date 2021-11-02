Studiocanal’s ‘The Wolf and the Lion’ Gets U.S. Distribution Deal with Blue Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Studiocanal’s adventure family film “The Wolf and the Lion” from French director Gilles de Maistre who previously helmed “Mia and the Lion.”

Released from 2018 in over 50 countries around the world, “Mia and the Lion” earned north of $40 million at the worldwide box office, an outstanding figure for an independent film.

Starring Molly Kunz (“Colony”), Graham Greene (“Molly’s Game,” “Wind River”) and Charlie Carrick (“Reign”), “The Wolf and the Lion” will be released by Blue Fox in cinema theaters nationwide in the U.S. early in 2022 on over 300 screens. The movie, which recently won best children film at Zurich, was co-penned by Prune de Maistre whose screenwriting credits include “Mia and the Lion.”

Described by Blue Fox as “charming and heartwarming,” the classic family film kicks off with 20-year-old Alma (Kunz) rescues two helpless cubs, a wolf and a lion, which forge an inseparable bond. Taken away by the forest ranger, the cub brothers embark on a treacherous odyssey across Canada to be reunited with one other and with Alma.

Emphasizing the values of family and home, “The Wolf and the Lion” begins with Alma going back to her childhood home – a little island in the heart of the majestic Canadian forest – after her grandfather’s death.

The film shot on location in Canada’s mountain landscapes with a real life lion and wolf cub. The U.S. distribution deal was negotiated by James Huntsman of Blue Fox with Studiocanal’s Chloé Marquet.

A Studiocanal production, “The Wolf and the Lion” was produced by Catherine Camborde (“Mia And The White Lion,” “Demain Est À Nous”), Nicolas Elghozi (“Mia And The White Lion,” “Seasons”), Jacques Perrin (“Voyage Of Time: Life’s Journey,” “The Mercy”), and Valentine Perrin (“Mia And The White Lion.”)

Mai Juin Productions produced with Galatée Films, Les Productions Wematin, as well as M6 Films. The film was released in French theaters last month.

“High quality family films often don’t find a home in theaters across the country. We believe that ‘The Wolf And The Lion’ will entertain movie goers of all ages,” said Huntsman.

“We are so happy that our partner Blue Fox Entertainment will bring our film to theaters in 2022 and that families in the USA will discover this incredible adventure on the big screen,” added Marquet, head of international sales for Studiocanal.