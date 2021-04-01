Steven Yeun to Star in Jordan Peele’s Next Movie

Fresh off an Oscar nomination for his critically acclaimed role in “Minari,” Steven Yeun is being eyed to star in Jordan Peele’s next film.

Though the premise — even the genre — is being kept under wraps, the cast is also set to include Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. Peele is writing and directing the film, which is expected to release on July 22, 2022.

Senior VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

