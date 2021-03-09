Steven Spielberg to Direct Movie Based on His Childhood, Michelle Williams in Talks to Star

Steven Spielberg will direct a coming-of-age movie that is loosely based on his own childhood growing up in Arizona. Michelle Williams is in talks to star in the untitled film in a major role.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who penned “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story” for the director. Screen tests are being conducted to find young actors of multiple ages to round out the cast, and one of them will play the role inspired by a young Spielberg.

There aren’t many plot details available for the film, other than it will focus on a main character, who is not named Steven, as a young child and teen. The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The film will also examine the character’s relationship with his parents and be split across time periods.

Production is scheduled to start this summer, with a release date planned for sometime in 2022.

“West Side Story” is Spielberg’s next film, due on December 10, 2021, after being delayed from its original premiere of December 18, 2020, by the coronavirus pandemic. His adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Ariana Debose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno and Curtiss Cook are also cast members.

Williams will reprise her role in the Sony supervillain sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” in addition to starring in Todd Haynes’ “Fever” and Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up.” She won an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon” and is a four-time Oscar nominee.

Spielberg is repped by CAA and Williams is repped by WME.