Steven Soderbergh to Direct ‘KIMI’ Starring Zoe Kravitz

Steven Soderbergh will direct his next feature film “KIMI,” starring Zoë Kravitz, for New Line to debut on HBO Max after signing an overall deal with the streaming service earlier this year.

The film will center on an agoraphobic tech worker, played by Kravitz, who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Met with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

David Koepp wrote the script and will produce along with Michael Polaire. In January, Soderbergh signed a three-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max. With the streaming service, the director has “No Sudden Move, a crime thriller starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe and more. In December, HBO Max released Soderbergh’s comedy-drama “Let Them All Talk,” starring Meryl Streep.

Kravitz plays Catwoman in Matt Reeve’s highly anticipated DC Comics film “The Batman,” due March 4, 2022, alongside star Robert Pattinson. She’s recently appeared in the TV series “High Fidelity” and “Big Little Lies.”

Soderbergh has received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay for “Sex, Lies and Videotape,” along with two nods for best director with “Erin Brockovich” and “Traffic,” winning for the latter film.

