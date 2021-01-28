Variety to Honor Steve McQueen With Creative Impact in Directing Award at 10 Directors to Watch Virtual Event

Variety will host a virtual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards event with the Palm Springs International Film Society on Feb. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The event will consist of a virtual panel with the 10 Directors to Watch plus honor director Steve McQueen with its annual Creative Impact in Directing Award for his work on Amazon Studios’ collection of films “Small Axe.” McQueen directed all five films in the anthology that includes “Mangrove,” “Lovers Rock” and “Red, White and Blue.”

McQueen will participate in an awards presentation as part of the 10 Directors to Watch brunch as well as a Q&A about his work creating and directing the project.

“After the creative and commercial triumph of ’12 Years a Slave’ filmmaker Steve McQueen took his place in the international pantheon of great directors,” said Variety Executive Vice President of Global Content, Steven Gaydos. “With the arrival of his new ‘Small Axe’ series, McQueen is again at the center of the conversations about both film as art and the path to a better world.”

To register for the event please click here.

Variety’s 10 Directors To Watch:

Prano Bailey-Bond (“Censor”)

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. (“Wild Indian”)

Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”)

Sian Heder (“Coda”)

Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)

Philippe Lacôte (“Night of the Kings”)

Roseanne Liang (“Shadow in the Cloud”)

Pascual Sisto (“John and the Hole”)

Ricky Staub (“Concrete Cowboy”)

Robin Wright (“Land”)

“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Variety on their 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact virtual event,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “We look forward to hosting the event again in person for the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival.”

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances and “Entertainment Tonight” will air a tribute to the honorees scheduled on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The Film Awards has announced Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award) and Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) to date.