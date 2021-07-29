Longtime Talent Agent Steve Alexander Out at ICM Partners

Steve Alexander has left ICM Partners after seven years as a partner on the heels of an expose in the Los Angeles Times that included allegations of sexual misconduct against the veteran agent.

Alexander is accused of having exposed himself to a male industry executive while the two were driving in Alexander’s car in 2016. The executive was said to have reported the allegations to ICM, which put Alexander on a temporary leave at the time. Sources close to the agency said that although the situation had been formally addressed with Alexander in 2016, it became a PR problem for the agency amid the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, especially after the allegation was reported by the Times in May.

An ICM Partners spokesman would not elaborate on the reason for Alexander’s departure.

“Steve Alexander is no longer employed at ICM,” the spokesman said. Alexander could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alexander joined ICM in July 2014. He began his career at CAA and had a long run there before leaving in 2008 to become a producer for Atlas Entertainment. He joined Jeff Berg’s Resolution talent agency in 2013.

At various times, Alexander has repped such actors as Heath Ledger, Tatiana Maslany, David Duchovny, Jeff Bridges, Natalie Portman, Johnny Knoxville, Chow Yun-Fat, Billy Bob Thornton, Eddie Izzard, Peter Gallagher, Rhona Mitra and Chad Michael Murray.