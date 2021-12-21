‘Your Lucky Day’: Sterling Beaumon Boards Daniel Brown Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

Sterling Beaumon has been cast in upcoming horror/thriller “Your Lucky Day.”

Beaumon (“Law and Order,” “The Killing”) will appear alongside Angus Cloud (“Euphoria”), Jessica Garza (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angles”) and Jason O’Mara (“The Man in the High Castle”) in the feature, which is already in production in Los Angeles.

Elliot Knight (“Color Out of Space”), Spencer Garrett (“Dopesick”), Mousa Hussein Kraish (“American Gods”), Jason Wiles (“Scream” series), and Sebastian Sozzi (“Fear the Walking Dead”) will also star in the film.

Set on Christmas Eve, the film turns the concept of the “American Dream” on its head and into a poisonous nightmare when a hostage situation breaks out at a small convenience store over a lottery ticket. The ticket happens to be worth $156 million and, inevitably, the situation soon spirals out of control.

Beaumon will play an insecure Marine turned rookie cop called Cody who unthinkingly followed his father into the police force and is now desperate to prove himself.

“Your Lucky Day” is written and directed by Daniel Brown (“The First Step”) and produced by Luke Barnett and Adam Baxter. Jessica Sherman is casting director.

Beaumon has previously appeared in “Lost,” playing a young Benjamin Linus, mob feature “Red Widow” and coronavirus quarantine thriller “Don’t Log Off” alongside Ariel Winter and Luke Benward. He will next be seen in “Confession” with Michael Ironside and Clark Backo.

He recently co-produced Benward’s directorial debut, “Boys,” which has qualified for the live action short category at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Beaumon is repped by Hyperion & Stride.