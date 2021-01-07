Stephanie Allain Inks First-Look Film Producing Deal at Endeavor Content

Prolific producer Stephanie Allain has inked a first-look film producing deal with Endeavor Content.

One of Hollywood’s most prolific African American producers, Allain’s filmography includes producing “Dear White People” (the film and series for Netflix), “Hustle & Flow,” Robert Rodriguez’s “El Mariachi & Desperado” and John Singleton’s “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning” and the late filmmaker’s directorial debut “Boyz ‘N the Hood.”

“Stephanie’s fierce advocacy for diverse filmmakers is matched only by her exceptional eye and discerning taste, and we are honored to be working with her to produce content that best reflects the world we live in,” Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-presidents, Endeavor Content, said in a statement.

“I am beyond excited to work with Graham, Chris, and everyone at Endeavor Content to produce movies that entertain and impact audiences around the world,” Allain added.

An Independent Spirit Awards, NAACP and Image Awards winner, Allain was Emmy nominated in 2020 for producing the Oscars telecast. With her appointment as producer of the 92nd Academy Awards alongside Lynette Howell Taylor, Allain made history as the only woman of color to produce the show. She is on the board of Women in Film and the Producers Guild of America, as well as a founding member of the gender parity organization ReFrame.

After starting her film career at Columbia Pictures, Allain founded Homegrown Pictures in 2003, producing “Hustle & Flow,” “Something New,” “Black Snake Moan,” “Beyond the Lights,” “Dear White People,” “French Dirty,” “Burning Sands,” “Juanita,” “The Weekend” and “Really Love.” Upcoming film projects include Justin Simien’s “Rapper’s Delight” and the Danai Gurira-starring “The Fighting Shirley Chisholm.”

Allain’s Homegrown Pictures (Gabrielle Ebron runs development for the company) has a first-look deal for television projects with WBTV. In television, Allain is executive producer of Netflix’s “Dear White People” and Freeform’s “Life-Size 2.”

She is represented by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.