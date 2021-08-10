Steph Curry Documentary in the Works From A24, Ryan Coogler

NBA star Steph Curry will be the subject of a new documentary from A24 and producer Ryan Coogler.

Titled “Underrated,” the film will chronicle Curry’s historic rise to prominence during March Madness when he played for Davidson. The all-star athlete, considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and has won three national championships with the team. He ascended to prominence in college, playing for the Davidson Wildcats and setting the single-season NCAA record for three-pointers made. He was drafted for the NBA in 2009.

A24 will produce and fully finance the film, marking the indie studio’s first project in development with Unanimous Media, the production company formed by Curry. Additional producers on “Underrated” include Curry, Pete Nicks and Unanimous Media’s Erick Payton.

Nicks is directing the documentary, having previously helmed “Homeroom,” a non-fiction film about the lives of the Oakland High School class of 2020 as they balance budget cuts, the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests. It’s the final chapter in the Bay Area-set trilogy following “The Force” and “The Waiting Room.”

A24, the studio that backed independent darlings like “Lady Bird,” “Uncut Gems” and “Minari,” has been looking to grow its documentary roster. It recently backed “Val,” an intimate look at the life of Val Kilmer, which just premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Curry created Unanimous Media with Peyton and has since lined up projects that span TV and film, including ABC’s “Holey Moley” and the animated revival of Norman Lear’s “Good Times” for Netflix.

Proximity Media was founded by Coogler, the filmmaker of “Black Panther” and “Creed,” along with Nicks, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson and Archie Davis. The company recently worked on “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”