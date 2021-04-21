Stay Gold Features Hires Focus Features Executive Charlie Alderman, Promotes Becca Camarata

Stay Gold Features, a production company whose credits include “Honey Boy,” “Harriet,” “Patti Cake$” and the recent Sundance hit “Together Together,” has enlisted new leaders to its executive ranks.

Charlie Alderman, who recently worked at Focus Features, has been hired as head of content, while Becca Camarata has been promoted to head of production.

At Focus, Alderman served as director of production and development and was responsible for overseeing films such as Eliza Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and the Oscar-nominated historical drama “Harriet.” In his new role, he will be tasked with actively seeking out new projects in film, TV and other media spaces.

Camarata has been with Stay Gold Features since 2017 and was instrumental in movies like “Together Together,” “Harriet,” and “Honey Boy.” Her resume also includes a stint at Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s production company Nine Stories. As head of production, Camarata will spearhead the current slate of all productions, new development deals, content acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and co-producing feature films for Stay Gold Features.

Along with “Together Together,” a comedic drama from Nikole Beckswith that’s being distributed by Bleecker Street, the company has a hand in Mark Wahlberg’s “Good Joe Bell,” which was acquired by 101 Studios after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

(Pictured: Becca Camarata)