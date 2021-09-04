Stanley Tucci Reveals Past Cancer Diagnosis, Says It’s Unlikely to Come Back

In a new interview, Stanley Tucci shared that he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent successful treatment three years ago.

The actor told Vera that doctors discovered a large tumor at the base of his tongue. “It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” he said, referring to Kate Spath-Tucci, who died in 2009.

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he said. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.” Tucci is a father of five: he has three children from his marriage to Spath-Tucci, and two younger children with Felicity Blunt, his wife since 2012.

Tucci said that his cancer is unlikely to come back. “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” Tucci said.

“Get things done” he has — Tucci continues to appear regularly on the big and small screen. He starred in Harry Macqueen’s “Supernova,” released earlier this year, where he played Tusker, a man who struggling with early onset dementia alongside his partner Sam (played by Colin Firth). He also voices evil heiress Bitsy Brandenham in the Apple TV Plus animated musical comedy “Central Park.”