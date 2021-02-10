Unmade Stanley Kubrick Movie ‘Lunatic at Large’ Getting Feature Film Treatment

Producers Bruce Hendricks and Galen Walker have optioned the rights to the late Stanley Kubrick’s archival project “Lunatic at Large” and plan to adapt it into feature film.

The project was one of three film stories that were found in Kubrick’s library after he died in 1999. Kubrick, whose seminal filmography includes “2001: A Space Odyssey,” ” Dr. Strangelove,” “The Shining” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” had intended to direct “Lunatic at Large” at some point.

Plot details are under wraps, but producers described it as a film-noir thriller in keeping with other collaborations between Kubrick and his frequent collaborator, screenwriter Jim Thompson. Production is slated to begin in fall 2021.

“The opportunity to bring a Stanley Kubrick project to the screen after so many years is a dream come true,” Walker said in a statement. “We look forward to making a film in keeping with his unique style and vision.”

Hendricks added, “Stanley Kubrick was an enormous influence on so many directors, and we are honored that the Kubrick Estate has entrusted us with one of his original ideas.”

Hendricks worked as president of physical production at the Walt Disney Studios for two decades, supervising the making of more than 250 motion pictures, such as “The Sixth Sense,” “Armageddon,” and “Alice in Wonderland.” His executive producing credits include the first three “Pirates of the Caribbean” films and “Pearl Harbor.”

Walker has more than 30 years in the entertainment industry as an executive, producer and writer. He founded the audio post-production company Pacifica Media Affiliates in 1998.

Hendricks and partner Alan Ett will produce through their company, Emerald Bay Entertainment, and Walker and partner Ivett Havasi will produce through their company, FineLine Media.

Emerald Bay is represented by the Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment. Attorney Kevin Koloff handled the negotiations for Emerald Bay and FineLine Media. Roger Arar of Loeb and Loeb represented the Kubrick Trust.