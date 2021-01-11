Stacy Title, Director of ‘The Bye Bye Man’ and ‘The Last Supper,’ Dies at 56

Stacy Title, a director, writer and producer known for her films “The Bye Bye Man” and “The Last Supper,” died on Monday of complications due to ALS, her manager Dannie Festa confirmed to Variety. She was 56.

Title’s husband, “Survivor” alum Jonathan Penner, announced her death on Twitter Monday night.

Stacy Beth Title 2/21/64 – 1/11/21 pic.twitter.com/C0V2B7g9GS — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) January 12, 2021

Title grew up in New York and made her debut in the movie business with the short film “Down on the Waterfront” in 1993, which earned her an Oscar nomination. She went on to helm “The Last Supper” starring Cameron Diaz in 1995, “Let the Devil Wear Black” in 1999, “Hood of Horror” in 2006 starring Snoop Dogg, “The Greatest Show Ever” in 2007 and 2017’s “The Bye Bye Man.” In addition to directing, Title also wrote the scripts for “Down on the Waterfront” and “Let the Devil Wear Black.” She also has production credits on “The Lone Ranger,” “Let the Devil Wear Black,” “The Last Supper” and “Down on the Waterfront.”

Title and Penner collaborated on several films together, including writing the script for the 2003 reimagining of “The Lone Ranger” starring Chad Michael Murray and Nathaniel Arcand. Penner also starred in “The Last Supper,” and Title directed from his script for “The Bye Bye Man.” Most recently, Title and Penner were developing a “King Kong” television series.

In 2017, Title was diagnosed with ALS after she was rear-ended in a car accident. She had plans to direct one final movie, “Walking Time Bomb,” starring Jason Alexander, Cary Elwes and Bob Odenkirk, but unfortunately, the project did not come to fruition.

Title is survived by Penner and their two children.