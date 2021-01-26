Robert Rodriguez Rebooting ‘Spy Kids’ Franchise at Skydance Media

Skydance Media has optioned the rights to “Spy Kids” and plans to reimagine the franchise about a family of super-secret agents.

Robert Rodriguez, who created the original series, has returned for the upcoming reboot, which he will write and direct.

Spyglass Media, which owns the “Spy Kids” franchise, is also on board. Skydance will serve as the lead studio and oversee development and production, while Spyglass execs Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce. Though plot details are thin, the next generation of “Spy Kids” will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family.

The original “Spy Kids” movie centered on Carmen and Juni Cortez (Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara), two young kids unaware that their parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) work for the Organization of Super Spies. Eventually, the Cortez children join the family business of espionage. The first film was hugely popular among younger and older audiences alike, grossing $147 million at the global box office in 2001. It spawned three theatrical sequels — 2002’s “The Island of Lost Dreams,” 2003’s “Game Over” and 2011’s “All the Time in the World.” Collectively, the franchise has generated more than $550 million worldwide.

In addition to “Spy Kids,” Rodriguez has directed “Alita: Battle Angel,” “The Faculty,” “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” and “Planet Terror.”

Skydance’s recent slate includes Charlize Theron’s action film “The Old Guard” and Ryan Reynolds’ “6 Underground.” The company’s upcoming films range from “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” to “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” and “The Tomorrow War” with Chris Pratt. Skydance is also developing the Gal Gadot-led “Heart of Stone” at Netflix.

Rodriguez is represented by WME and his attorney Craig Emanuel.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.