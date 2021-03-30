‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Trailer: Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Face Death Traps and a Pig-Faced Killer

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for the ninth installment of the “Saw” franchise, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” which will release theatrically on May 14.

The film follows an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), his son Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and Zeke’s rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) investigating a series of grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer also star in the film.

It has been 13 months since the first look of “Spiral” debuted online. The film was initially set to release in May 2020, but it was bumped an entire year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With theaters recently reopening their doors, the film’s release date was moved up a week. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president of distribution David Spitz said that the studio is confident the newest “Saw” film will “kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

“With movie theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, ‘Spiral,’ starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, puts a fresh spin on a favorite franchise,” Spitz said. “We know that ‘Saw’ fans, as well as those experiencing their first ‘Saw’ adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films.”

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” is directed by franchise veteran Darren Lynn Bousman (“Saw II,” “Saw III,” “Saw IV”). “Jigsaw” writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger penned the script.

Watch the trailer below.