Spike Lee to Produce ‘Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu’ for Netflix, Directed by Stefon Bristol

Spike Lee is set to produce ‘Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu’ for Netflix, directed by Stefon Bristol.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker partnered with Netflix for his latest film “Da 5 Bloods,” which debuted to critical acclaim last June. The movie has since been named the best film 2020 by the National Board of Review, among other accolades.

The new project is Bristol’s second film with the streamer, following the Independent Spirit Award-winner “See You Yesterday,” which Lee also produced. Bristol made his directorial debut with the time-travel adventure drama and co-wrote the film’s script with Frederica Bailey, who also contributed revisions to the script for “Gordon Hemingway.”

Bristol is repped by UTA and Ellipsis Entertainment Group; Bailey is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management.

More to come…