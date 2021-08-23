Spike Lee Says He Still Has ‘Questions’ About What Happened on 9/11

Spike Lee said he still has “questions” about exactly what happened on 9/11.

The New York director — whose new docuseries “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” explores New York City’s darkest day and provides access to those involved — said in a new interview with The New York Times that “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and that he thinks people should “decide for themselves.”

When asked why the series devotes a lot of time to questioning how and why the towers fell and features interviews with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Lee implied that he still isn’t convinced by the official explanations.

“I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee said. “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing.”

Lee added, “My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”

The four-part docuseries, which weaves together stories, memories and insights of New York’s greatest challenges in the 21st century, premiered on Aug. 22 on HBO and HBO Max. For the series, Lee conducted over 200 interviews with first responders, politicians, journalists and Lee’s own family and friends. Featured interviewees offering first-hand accounts include Jon Stewart, Rosie Perez, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Chuck Schumer, Bill De Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more.

“NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” is a 40 Acres and a Mule production.