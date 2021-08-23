‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Officially Drops, Multiverse Villains Descend on Tom Holland

The official trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is finally here, following a Sunday night leak on social media.

Sony Motion Pictures Group CEO Tom Rothman introduced the trailer, with remarks from Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. The clip sees Peter Parker face his most brutal foe to date — the past. After nearly a year of speculation, the trailer confirms the multiverse plot of “No Way Home,” which will bring Holland together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.

This includes Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. In the most recent Spidey sequel, Parker’s true identity was exposed over the film’s final moments. Now confronting exposure and serious consequences, high school student Parker’s life has been spun into chaos.

“For the record, I never wanted to lie to you,” Holland tells costar Zendaya in the trailer. “But how do you tell somebody you are Spider-Man?”

Seeking a supernatural solution, Parker turns to Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch), looking for a spell that will undo the big reveal and set things as they were. Thanks to some trusty teen awkwardness, the magic unleashed plunges Parker and Strange into the multiverse and untold danger.

Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Jon Watts returns to direct his third installment in the Holland series.

Earlier this year, Molina told Variety that his story will pick up right from the moment in “Spider-Man 2” where Doc Ock sinks in the East River with his unstable nuclear reactor to save the city.

In addition to Molina’s return, Foxx previously revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he will reprise his 2014 role as Electro from Marc Webb’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Fans have also petitioned for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the Spider-Men who battled Doc Ock and Electro in their own franchises, to return for the cross-universe bonanza, but there have been no official announcements.

The official Twitter account for the film poked fun at Sunday’s leak after the trailer’s official release, writing: “Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to swing into theaters on Dec. 17. Watch the trailer below.

Antonio Ferme contributed to this report.