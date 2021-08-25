‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Shatters ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 24-Hour Viewership Record

Spider-Man has turned the Avengers to dust — on YouTube and Twitter, at least.

Despite leaking online a day early, the teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has set a new all-time record for the most global views in the first 24 hours, with 355.5 million views. That far surpasses the previous record held by the trailer for “Avengers: Endgame,” which picked up 289 million views when it debuted in December 2018.

According to Sony Pictures, the “No Way Home” trailer also earned the most ever mentions on social media of any movie preview over the first 24 hours, with 4.5 million mentions worldwide. Domestically, “No Way Home” earned 2.91 million mentions over 24 hours, nearly doubling the 1.94 million mentions over the same period for “Endgame’s” trailer.

The “No Way Home” teaser confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in the industry, that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would be plunged deep into Marvel Studios’ fledgling multiverse, allowing characters from previous iterations of “Spider-Man” movies — like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock — to step into Holland’s cinematic landscape.

The unprecedented enthusiasm is also a welcome sign for Sony Pictures, which is committed to an exclusive theatrical release for “No Way Home” on Dec. 17 despite recent less-than-blockbuster returns for theatrical releases as COVID cases continue to rise due to the delta variant. Sony recently pushed its other upcoming comic book feature, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” from September to October (and is rumored to be mulling pushing the film again to 2022), and the studio set a $100 million-plus deal with Amazon to stream its upcoming animated feature “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” bypassing theaters altogether.

“No Way Home,” however, is the crown jewel of Sony’s slate; the studio’s only real option is to forge ahead with its plans for a global theatrical release. The previous film in the series, 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” is Sony’s highest grossing movie of all time, earning over $1.1 billion worldwide. While it’s impossible to know whether the web-slinger could come close to that record in a pandemic environment, Sony can at least find encouragement in knowing that audiences remain eager to see more.