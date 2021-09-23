Watch Kristen Stewart Nail Princess Diana’s Accent in ‘Spencer’ Trailer

Finally, fans of the royal family get to hear Kristen Stewart’s take on Princess Diana’s iconic accent. In the first full-length trailer for “Spencer,” an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved figure, the American actor channels British royalty with ease.

Directed by “Jackie” filmmaker Pablo Larrain, “Spencer” grapples with Diana’s decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles (portrayal Jack Farthing). The film isn’t entirely true-to-fact, but rather serves as an imagining of what might have happened during that fateful holiday period in 1991.

The official logline reads: “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.”

“Spencer” is scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 5.

Watch the trailer below: