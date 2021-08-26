Kristen Stewart Breaks Down in Tears as Princess Diana in First ‘Spencer’ Trailer

Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana with aplomb in the first trailer for “Spencer,” an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved royal.

The movie, directed by “Jackie” filmmaker Pablo Larrain, is set in 1991 and takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana and Prince Charles grapple with the decision to end their marriage. English actor Jack Farthing is starring alongside Stewart as the heir apparent to the British throne.

First-look photos of Stewart as Diana have set the internet ablaze, but film fans had been eagerly waiting to hear the American actor’s take on Diana’s British accent. Yet it appears the studios behind the film, Neon and Topic, want to keep people guessing since Stewart only utters two words in the minute-long trailer.

“They know everything,” Sally Hawkins, who appears in an undisclosed role, tells Diana. She responds: “They don’t.”

The teaser offers a captivating glimpse into life at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, one that includes lavish meals and stunning clothing. In it, Stewart becomes increasingly emotional, grappling with rumors of affairs and evading ruthless paparazzi. “Spencer” isn’t entirely true-to-fact, but rather serves as an imagining of what might have happened during that fateful holiday period.

The cast also includes Olga Hellsing as Sarah the Duchess of York, Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn and Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew. “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight wrote the screenplay.

“Spencer” is scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 5

Watch the teaser trailer below:

More to come…