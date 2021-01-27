‘Space Jam,’ ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and More Get Extended Looks in HBO Max Promo

HBO Max raised the curtain a bit more on several of their biggest movies coming to the streaming platform on the same day as their theatrical releases in 2021.

A brand new promo gave fans extended looks at LeBron James’ “Space Jam” follow-up, the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” the Serena and Venus Williams biographical drama “King Richard” starring Will Smith, the video game adaptation “Mortal Kombat” and the horror sequel “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

Brief glimpses were also offered for the psychological thriller “Reminiscence” starring Hugh Jackman, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Angelina Jolie and Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho.”

The short video teased new footage from Warner Bros.’ other major releases this year, including Denis’ Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune,” James Gunn’s supervillain team-up movie “The Suicide Squad,” John M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights,” the animated “Tom and Jerry” film, “Judas and the Black Messiah” starring Daniel Kaluuya, “The Little Things” starring Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek and the monster smash “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The only film that was conspicuously absent was the upcoming “Matrix 4,” starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and other original cast members. A “Matrix” logo was teased at the end of the sizzle reel, but no footage was shown for the new installment of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

On Wednesday morning, AT&T revealed that HBO Max grew to 17.2 million activations in Q4 of 2020, thanks mostly to “Wonder Woman 1984,” the first theatrical film to be released on the streaming service.