Sony Pictures Classics Buys Finnish Cannes Title ‘Compartment No. 6’

Sony Pictures Classics announced Thursday it has acquired rights for North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East for “Compartment No. 6,” the Finnish film that premiered in competition in Cannes.

Acquired from Totem Films, it’s the second feature directed by Juho Kuosmanen, and is based on the novel by Rosa Liksom. Seidi Haarla and Yuriy Borisov star in the story of a Finnish woman who escapes a love affair in Moscow and connects with a Russian miner she meets in a small train compartment on the way to the Arctic port of Murmansk. The unexpected encounter during the long trip leads the occupants of Compartment No. 6 to face major truths about human connection.

Kuosmanen’s feature debut, “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki,” won the Un Certain Regard prize in 2016.

“’Compartment No.6′ is a treasure. One of the great train movies with humor and romance, full of

surprises. Just the kind of fresh movie audiences want to embrace right now. One of the best films we’ve

seen here in Cannes,” said Sony Pictures Classics in a statement.

“Compartment No. 6” is produced by Jussi Rantamäki and Emilia Haukka for Aamu Film Company. The script was written by Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman and Kuosmanen.

“We’re thrilled to have Juho Kuosmanen join the filmography of great auteurs that SPC represent and

delighted to be working again with such a great team,” stated Totem.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and Totem.