Sony has shifted release dates for numerous titles, including “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” and “Uncharted” with Tom Holland.

“Cinderella” will release in theaters on July 16 instead of Feb. 5. That delay bumps “Uncharted,” which was originally set for mid-July, to Feb. 11, 2022. Meanwhile, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” has moved back two months from April 2 to June 11. In turn, the “Ghostbusters” sequel was delayed to Nov. 11. And “Uncharted.”

More to come…