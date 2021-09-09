Sony Dates Whitney Houston Biopic for 2022 Awards Season, Pushes ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’

Sony Pictures announced Thursday it has blocked out an awards-friendly spot on Dec. 23, 2022 for the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie.

Coming up first on Oct. 29 is the novel adaptation “A Mouthful of Air,” starring Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Amy Irving and Paul Giamatti. Amy Koppelman wrote and directed “A Mouthful of Air,” about a children’s book author haunted by a dark secret. It’s produced by Mike Harrop, Koppelman, Amanda Seyfried, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler.

Other dates announced include a Sept. 16, 2022 spot for the untitled George Foreman biopic directed by George Tillman, Jr. and stars Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones. Following the life and times of the heavyweight champion, it has a screenplay by Frank Baldwin and George Tillman Jr., and original screenplay by Dan Gordon.

Meanwhile, children’s book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” will open Nov. 18, 2022 instead of the previous date of July 22, 2022. Javier Bardem and Winslow Fegley are set to star in the film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon.

Looking ahead to 2023, “Harold and the Purple Crayon” will open Jan. 27, with Zachary Levi attached to star. Published in 1955, the Crockett Johnson story has been a classic for generations. Produced by John Davis, the screenplay is being written by David Guion and Michael Handelman.

Kasi Lemmons will direct “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” based on the epic life and music of the iconic singer, with a screenplay by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten. In addition to McCarten’s Muse of Fire Productions, the film is being produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston estate, Clive Davis, Larry Mestel on behalf of Primary Wave Music, and Denis O’Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri, who are also are financing via Compelling Pictures.