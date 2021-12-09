‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Trailer: Idris Elba Debuts as Knuckles, Battles Sonic and Tails

The first trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” has sped out of the gate.

Unveiled at Thursday night’s Game Awards, the trailer gives fans of the original movie and popular Sega video game franchise a first look at Tails and Knuckles, two of Sonic’s animated buddies in the live-action world.

Most of the cast from the first “Sonic” movie is returning, including Ben Schwartz as the voice of the speedy blue hedgehog. The sequel introduces his yellow, two-tailed, flying sidekick Miles “Tails” Prower, who’s portrayed by “Sonic” video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey. Knuckles, a red echidna with spiky knuckles who’s sometimes a friend and foe of Sonic in the games, is voiced by Idris Elba. The live-action cast includes Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivan “Eggman” Robotnik, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and newcomer Shemar Moore.

In the sequel, Sonic is ready for more freedom after settling into Green Hill, and Tom (Marsden) and Maddie (Sumpter) agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. However, the evil Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with Tails and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Director Jeff Fowler is back for the sequel, as are screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller, along with John Whittington. Producers include Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno. The first “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie was one of the few pre-pandemic hit films of 2020, grossing $319.7 million worldwide.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is set to premiere on April 8, 2022.

Watch the trailer below.