‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut to Premiere in March on HBO Max

The Snyder Cut finally has a release date.

Director Zack Snyder’s new version of the 2017 DC Comics superhero film “Justice League” will premiere on HBO Max on March 18, WarnerMedia announced on Friday.

“Justice League” brought together DC Comics’ greatest heroes for the first time ever on the big screen. Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) joined forces to prevent the supervillain Steppenwolf from destroying the Earth.

However, reviews from critics and comic book fans alike were mostly negative for the 2017 film, which was primarily directed by Joss Whedon after Snyder had to drop out due to a family emergency. Many viewers noticed the tonal shifts between the directors and called for the release of the rumored Snyder Cut — a version of the film with Snyder’s original vision.

The Snyder Cut took on a nearly mythical status, with rumors of its existence being shared across social media. Warner Bros. finally confirmed that it was real in May 2020, announcing that it was coming to HBO Max sometime in 2021, much to the joy of Snyder’s fans.

Snyder has teased some details of his cut to fans, revealing that the new film will be a four-hour experience that can be enjoyed as an extra-long film or as a four-part miniseries.

Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay for the Snyder Cut, with the story by Terrio, Snyder and Will Beall. Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Terrio and Affleck are executive producers on the film, while Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producers.