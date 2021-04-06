Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am join ‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’ Cast

Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am joined the cast of Exodus Film Group’s animated feature “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.”

Directed by John D. Eraklis, the New York City-set animated comedy follows Pierre (Will.i.am) who was born out of forbidden love between a hawk (Whoopi Goldberg) and a pigeon (Howie Mandel). Rejected by both communities, he sets out on an adventure to find himself and makes some new friends along the way. His journey of self-discovery propels Pierre to promote the need for diversity, inclusion and community.

Pierre’s new friends include Ophelia, an Owl played by Hudson whose genius is outweighed by her madness. She’s part of a band of unlikely friends who have recently escaped from the Central Park Zoo. Also in the group are a pair of rag tag city squirrels: Scratch (Snoop Dogg) and Sniff (Keenan Thompson).

Hudson, Will.i.am and Snoop Dogg will also star alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Luis Guzman, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson. All three will bring their artistic prowess to the musically-driven story, which will be soundtracked by Paul Blair (also known as DJ White Shadow). In addition to writing and producing for Pitbull, the Jonas Brothers and Sia, Blair produced and-co wrote with Lady Gaga on “Artpop” and “A Star is Born Soundtrack.” His soundtrack will be supported by an original score from composers Zoë Poledouris and Angel Roché Jr.

Alongside Eraklis, Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore serve as producers. Trulove, Delbert Whetter, Sentwali Holder and Jennifer Fowler are executive producers.