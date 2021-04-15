Meagan Good, Snoop Dogg and Karla Souza Join Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’

After collaborating on a number of hit songs over the years, Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx are now teaming up for vampire-hunter film “Day Shift.”

Also joining the ensemble cast are Meagan Good and Karla Souza.

Foxx stars in the new Netflix film as a hard working, blue collar dad who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income — hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

JJ Perry — known for his work as a second-unit director and stunt coordinator on films including “Fast 9,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Bloodshot,” and the “John Wick” franchise — makes his directorial debut with the film. “Day Shift” is written by Tyler Tice with current revisions by Shay Hatten (“John Wick” Chapters 3 and 4, “Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead”).

Producers are Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment; Shaun Redick (“Get Out”) and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

Scott Adkins, Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax have also joined the film’s ensemble cast. Previously announced cast include Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey and C.S. Lee.

Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax and Eric Lange Courtesy of Adkins / Broadnax: Tamara Tihanyi / Lange: Michael Lewis

Souza stars in the ABC comedy “Home Economics,” following leading roles in ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” and Amazon Prime’s “El Presidente.” Souza’s film credits include “Everybody Loves Somebody,” as well as three of Mexico’s highest grossing films “Que Culpa Tiene El Nino,” “Nosotros Los Nobles” and “Instructions Not Included”.

Good is currently shooting the Amazon series “Harlem” from Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV. She’s also reprise her role as “Super Hero Darla” in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” for New Line and DC, which is set to begin production this summer.

Good is repped by Atlas Artists, Gersh, Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman and True Public Relations. Souza is represented by Troy Nankin at Wishlab Inc, CAA, Cheryl Snow of Gang Tyre and The Lede Company.