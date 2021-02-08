‘SNL’ Star Melissa Villaseñor to Host 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Film Independent announced that “Saturday Night Live” cast member Melissa Villaseñor will host the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The ceremony will air exclusively on IFC and AMC Plus on April 22 at 10 p.m.

“As someone who considers herself a pretty dependent person, I’m truly honored to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards,” Villaseñor said in a press release.

Past Spirit Awards have been hosted by celebrities such as Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Sarah Silverman, Samuel L. Jackson and Queen Latifah.

Best known for her comedic impressions, Villaseñor was a semifinalist on “America’s Got Talent” before making history on “Saturday Night Live” as the first-ever Latina cast member. She appeared in recent films such as “Hubie Halloween” and “Barry and Crashing,” and voiced characters in “Toy Story 4” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

This year, the Spirit Awards’ best feature nominees include “First Cow,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “Nomadland.”

Film Independent also nominated actors that have been overlooked by other ceremonies, including Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”) and Rob Morgan (“Bull”) in the best male lead category, as well as Nicole Beharie (“Miss Juneteenth”) for best female lead and Valerie Mahaffey (“French Exit”) for the best supporting female category.

HBO’s “Bad Education” received a best screenplay nomination along with “Minari,” “The Half of It,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “Promising Young Woman.”

Joel Gallen will serve as director and executive producer of the awards show for the seventh year in a row. Shawn Davis, Rick Austin, Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff are all returning as producers.