Horror Movie ‘The Breach’ Wraps With Slash Co-Producing Score, Rodrigo Gudiño Directing

Raven Banner Entertainment announced it has completed production on Rue Morgue Magazine founder Rodrigo Gudiño’s “The Breach,” marking a reunion with former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who serves as the film’s executive producer and co-producer of the score.

Based on a book by horror novelist Nick Cutter (born Craig Davidson), with a screenplay co-penned by Cutter and Ian Weird, “The Breach” centers on John Hawkins, who is set to retire from his post as police chief of the small town of Lone Crow that is tucked away in the deep woods of northern Ontario. But following the discovery of a gruesome body with uncanny injuries, he’s pulled into an investigation to solve the horrifying mystery, which evades explanation.

“There’s a reason why Nick Cutter’s stories are terrifying audiences,” Gudiño said. “I am thrilled to be bringing his work to life and couldn’t have asked for a better team to help me do it.”

The film stars Allan Hawco (“Frontier,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”), Emily Alatalo (“Spare Parts”), Wesley French (“Through Black Spruce”), Natalie Brown (“The Strain”) and Adam Kenneth Wilson (“24 Hour Rental”) and is produced by Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media along with co-producers Andrew Thomas Hunt, James Fler and Michael Paszt of Raven Banner Entertainment. Gregor Habsburg (“Hellbenders”) and Jacquelyn Frisco of De Angeles Films serve as executive producers.

Previously, Raven Banner Entertainment picked up the Canadian rights to “Nothing Left to Fear,” the 2013 horror thriller from director Anthony Leonardi III, marking Slash and his genre label Slasher Films’ producing debut. The movie, starring Anne Heche and James Tupper, follows a couple and their children as they move into a quiet town where a series of bizarre occurrences await them. “Nothing Left to Fear” also features original music from Slash.

“We’ve had the pleasure to work with both Slash and Rodrigo on separate projects in the past,” Paszt said, “and we couldn’t be happier to be reuniting with them both to bring Nick Cutter’s story to the screen.”