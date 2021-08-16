Slamdance Launches Festival in Miami With Focus on Florida, South American Filmmakers

Slamdance, the nonprofit organization dedicated to discovering filmmakers, announced a new film festival: Slamdance Miami, starting Oct. 23-30.

The festival will recognize emerging filmmakers from Central and South America, Florida and the Caribbean via an open-air, COVID-sensitve festival at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami, as well as on Slamdance’s virtual platform.

Slamdance Miami is a collaboration between Slamdance, its alumni and Miami’s arts leaders. The partnership has selected 18 films from filmmakers in nine countries representing the future of filmmaking from the Americas. The festival’s opening night film is “Malpaso,” directed by Héctor M. Valdez from the Dominican Republic.

“As an artist-led group, Slamdance is a community, a year round experience and a statement in which everyone is invited to take part,” said Slamdance co-founder and filmmaker Peter Baxter. “This much has shaped Slamdance Miami in our pursuit of supporting artists we believe are the future of filmmaking.”

Festival programmer Ron Baez added, “It’s truly as if Slamdance and Miami were made for each other. The only way to truly represent Miami is to prioritize radical cultural inclusion and its spirit of hopeful rebellion. Slamdance Miami is a distinctive celebration of extraordinarily singular voices indicative of Miami’s cultural identity.”

Slamdance Miami also aims to shine a spotlight on the emerging artists and organizations. “Constructing relationships with artists, programmers and educators inside Miami creates a bridge to and from our own stories and organizations,” said Slamdance Miami festival manager Taylor Miller.

For more information on Slamdance Miami, visit slamdance.com.