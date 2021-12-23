Sky Studios Strikes Development Deal With ‘Be Water’ Maker Dorothy St Pictures

Comcast-owned Sky Studios has struck a development deal with Dorothy St Pictures, the production company behind titles including Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and Audible Original “Killer Book Club.”

Founded by Julia Nottingham, Dorothy St Pictures describes itself as the “female-led home for filmmakers, both new and established” with an aim to approach topics from the “female gaze.”

The deal will see Nottingham and director and producer Becky Read (“Twas the Fight Before Christmas”), who is also part of the Dorothy St Pictures team, co-produce a slate of feature documentaries high-end series on a variety of subjects.

Sky’s European factual channels and sister company NBCUniversal will get a first-look option for global distribution.



The deal has already seen some projects go into development with commissions due to be announced in early 2022.

Sky Studios is Sky’s European original programming arm. It is part of Sky Group, which is owned by Comcast.

“We’re uncovering compelling new stories all the time, so we’re thrilled to be working with Sky Studios to fast-track development,” said Nottingham. “They share our vision for premium documentaries, and we can’t wait for this partnership to bear fruit and bring audiences more exceptional and high-quality storytelling.”



Barnaby Shingleton, Sky Studios’ director of factual, added: “In collaboration with Sky’s factual commissioning teams across all our territories, we’re excited to turbocharge our documentary slate with series and feature documentaries from Dorothy St Pictures. The Dorothy St team are exceptional filmmakers with a keen eye for stories that explore society and the human condition from a totally unique vantage point.”

