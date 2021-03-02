Sister Signs Lynn Nottage and Tony Gerber’s Market Road to First-Look Deal

Sister, the upstart studio from Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider, has signed esteemed production company Market Road Films to a first-look film and TV deal.

Comprised of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy-winning director Tony Gerber, Market Road will develop and produce series and feature content in both scripted and unscripted categories.

“Lynn and Tony have enjoyed unparalleled and acclaimed success in every form of storytelling that they’ve endeavored. We’re so excited to tap into their unique creative genius and to support the new and diverse voices that they seek out and nurture,” said Snider.

Nottage added that “Tony and I are beyond thrilled to partner with the team at Sister whose work and mandate are a beacon, a lightning rod for creators compelled to tell smart, character-driven, and culturally engaged stories.”

The company falls in line with Sister’s mission to support and invest in evocative and unusual storytellers. Most recently, Market Road produced “Kingdom of the White Wolf,” a 3-part natural history series for National Geographic and Disney+, filmed on location in the Canadian arctic. They also produced the acclaimed “Battle for Virunga” for NatGeo, about the fight to protect mountain gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo. That was awards the Genesis prize in 2017, the Humane Society’s top honor for bringing critical animal protection issues to the public.

Gerber also directed “We Will Rise” for CNN Films, following former First Lady Michelle Obama’s trip to Africa to raise awareness of the importance of girl’s education, featuring Meryl Streep, Isha Sesay and Freida Pinto. The current development slate includes “Everlasting Yea” for Amazon Studios and E. L. Doctorow’s “Ragtime” as a limited series for Paramount and The De Laurentiis company.

Nottage is represented by Manage-ment. Gerber is represented by Writ Large.

The Sister team is currently at work on an adaption of the GQ feature “The Orthodox Hit Squad” with author and journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a Bee Gees biopic, the Mira Nair-directed “The Jungle Prince of Delhi,” and the dark comedic horror project “The Baby” from Stan-Robins Grace for Sky and HBO. The shop is also in active production on the adaption of Naomi Alderman’s literary phenomenon “The Power” at Amazon Studios and Adam Kay’s international bestseller “This Is Going to Hurt” for BBC and AMC