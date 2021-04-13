Sister Acquires Michael Koryta’s ‘Never Far Away,’ Cathy Schulman Producing Feature Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Sister has acquired “Never Far Away,” the new novel from bestselling author Michael Koryta, and will develop it as a feature film. Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman, who previously oversaw “Crash,” will produce the thriller for the company. Koryta will adapt the novel for the screen and will also executive produce.

“Never Far Away” centers on Nina Morgan, a private pilot and witness to a shocking murder, who is forced to orchestrate her own death to protect her husband and two children from harm. Ten years later, she’s living under an assumed identity as a guide in the Allagash Wilderness when she hears her husband has died in a car accident. Forced back onto the grid to protect her children, the family becomes caught up in a cat-and-mouse thriller and a legacy of lies.

Sister was launched in 2019 by Elisabeth Murdoch, the founder of the Shine Group; Stacey Snider, the former head of 20th Century Fox; and Jane Featherstone, the producer of “Chernobyl.” In addition to “Never Far Away,” Sister is currently teaming with Taffy Brodesser-Akner to develop “The Get” based on Matthew Shaer’s GQ feature “The Orthodox Hit Squad,” as well as a Bee Gees biopic directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Koryta’s work has been translated into more than 20 languages. His novel “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” for which he co-wrote the adaptation for Bron and New Line, is set to be released as a film on May 14, 2021. Directed by Taylor Sheridan and produced by Garrett Basch and Film Rites, the film stars Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen and Tyler Perry. Additionally, the movie “So Cold the River,” based on Koryta’s novel of the same name, is currently in post-production, and his novel “How it Happened” is being developed as a series with LBI producing and Koryta adapting and executive producing.

The novel “Never Far Away” was published by Little Brown.

Koryta is represented by Cheng Caplan Company, InkWell Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.