Young Lords Documentary ‘Takeover’ Gets Feature Adaptation From Sister and Market Road Films (EXCLUSIVE)

After making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, the gripping documentary “Takeover” is set to be adapted into a narrative feature from Sister and Market Road Films.

“Takeover” marks the first Market Road Films project to come out of its first-look deal with Sister, which was co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone.

The short-subject documentary — directed by Emma Francis-Snyder and produced by Market Road Films’ Tony Gerber — chronicles the 12 historic hours in 1970 when 50 members of the Young Lords Party stormed the dilapidated Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx and made their cries for health justice known to the world. The Lincoln Hospital takeover resulted in the Patient Bill of Rights, which marks the 50th anniversary of its adoption next year. And though the Young Lords did not achieve its goal of universal healthcare, the bill is still the basis of care to this day.

Market Road Films’ Gerber and Lynn Nottage will produce the narrative feature alongside Luis A. Miranda Jr., who will executive produce. Francis-Snyder will serve as a consulting producer on the project.

Renowned playwright and Oscar-nominated screenwriter José Rivera is attached to write the screenplay. Rivera is best known for “The Motorcycle Diaries,” “On the Road” and the upcoming Netflix series adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude.” He is represented by UTA and Code Entertainment.

The feature adaptation has also secured the support of some of the original Young Lords featured in the documentary (which launches on the New York Times’ Op-Docs platform on Tuesday), who will serve as consultants on the scripted re-telling.

Sister builds upon Featherstone’s Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning scripted indie studio, Sister Pictures (an independent, modern studio with offices in London and L.A.), with the mission to develop, produce and invest in visionary creators, producing hit shows including “Chernobyl” (Sky/HBO), “Gangs of London” (Sky/AMC) and “Giri/Haji” (BBC/ Netflix).